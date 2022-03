Tyson Fury has said that he will be “more aggressive than ever” as he targets a knockout victory over Dillian Whyte.The two British heavyweights meet at Wembley Stadium on 23 April.With Whyte not appearing at a pre-fight press conference at the home of the England football team on Tuesday, Fury faced the media alone and laid out his strategy as he looks to remain unbeaten in an emphatic manner.The 33-year-old WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion believes there would be “no point” in misleading Whyte about his gameplan.“I’m going to try and come in the heaviest I’ve ever been,” Fury...

