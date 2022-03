This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Thursday Market Open) Investors gained some clarity on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before Congress that he could see the rate hike in March being just a quarter of a point. This shifts investor focus to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and potential solutions to the situation. Investors are also looking for data that may change minds at the Fed starting with tomorrow’s Employment Situation report.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO