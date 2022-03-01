ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: United not prepared to pay Osimhen asking price

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are not prepared to pay £100m to sign 23-year-old...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
The US Sun

Man Utd news LIVE: Alex Ferguson ‘advised’ Ancelotti consideration, Wan-Bissaka EXIT talks, Liverpool clash POSTPONED

SIR ALEX FERGUSON has reportedly given Manchester United the green light to hire serial winner Carlo Ancelotti as manager. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's poor performances have landed him on United's outgoings transfer list. The Red Devils are showing 'great interest' in RB Leipzig talisman Christopher Nkunku for the summer. Meanwhile, the clash...
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag is having English lessons ahead of talks about taking over at Old Trafford this summer, with Ajax aware of his intention to leave

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has taken English lessons as he gears up for talks with Manchester United. Sportsmail has learned that Ten Hag is studying English in a bid to ensure he has a fluent grasp of the language ahead of a possible move to the Premier League this summer.
