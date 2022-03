The Olivet Nazarene University men’s and women’s basketball teams both qualified for the NAIA Division I National Tournaments that begin this week. The men’s team, fresh off of its first Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship since 2007, will host the opening weekend for the first time in program history. The Tigers are the second seed in the 16-team Naismith Quadrant of the bracket, and they will open their tournament hosting No. 15 Lourdes University from Sylvania, Ohio.

BOURBONNAIS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO