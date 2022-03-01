ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK intelligence indicates Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

 2 days ago
2022-03-01 07:14:23 GMT+00:00 - LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours due to logistical difficulties and the army has increased its use of artillery north of the capital, a British military intelligence update said.

"The Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties."

"Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses," it said.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
