USD/INR Price News: Braces for high volatility on broadening triangle formation

Click here to read the full article. Logistics companies scramble to re-route customer cargo and prepare for worst-case scenarios after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMaersk Exec on Digital: 'Our Thinking Has Evolved'QVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 DaysRussia-Ukraine Conflict Tanks Shein IPOBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO