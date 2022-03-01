ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/INR Price News: Braces for high volatility on broadening triangle formation

By Sagar Dua
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/INR braces high volatility going forward on broadening triangle formation. The RSI (14) is holding above 40.00, which claims not a bearish case anymore. Bulls need to overstep 75.38 on a sustained basis to reach 75.84. The USD/INR pair has opened with a bearish opening gap on Tuesday around...

www.fxstreet.com

