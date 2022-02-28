Citi Starts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) at Buy

Pyrukynd (mitapivat) was approved by the FDA on February 17. Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) specializes in creating therapies for diseases related to cellular metabolism. Its first approved drug was Idhifa, which was approved for treating IDH mutation driven cancers, in 2017. That was followed by approval of Tibsovo for acute myeloid leukemia in 2018. In 2021 Agios sold its cancer therapy division to Servier for about $2 billion in order to concentrate on genetically defined diseases. On February 17, 2022, Agios announced that Pyrukynd (mitapivat) had been approved by the FDA for treatment of Pyruvate Kinase deficiency.

