ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Top protest safety gear you can buy at Daiso

By Danny Gawlowski
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Most People Cannot Afford to Rent a Place to Live

There are several rules of thumb about how much people should pay to rent a house or apartment. Though renters may want to factor in insurance and utilities, the basic number often mentioned is 30% of gross monthly income. In an increasing number of cities, however, that’s unlikely to be enough. San Francisco, in fact, […]
HOUSE RENT
simpleflying.com

Why Delta Wants You To Check Your Carry On Luggage

Delta Air Lines is testing a new program to provide some of its customers the opportunity to put their carry-on baggage in the hold for free. The Atlanta-based carrier recently launched the pilot in a bid to evaluate how fewer bags in the cabin can affect the customer journey. Testing...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Up Front/Commentary: You can’t buy love, but you can buy local

E-commerce stats and love don’t typically mix. The average value of an online shopping order across the U.S. is around $139. That’s according to Statista, a company that specializes in market and consumer data. Another couple of stats: The average U.S. household makes at least one online purchase...
LEWISTON, ID
backpacker.com

The Best Camping Lanterns You Can Buy Now

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. A camping lantern is one of those pieces of gear that falls under the “nice to have” umbrella: You can do any tasks you need to do with your headlamp, but a lantern brings an undeniable level of coziness to your tent, camp kitchen, or hangout spot. Pick the right one, and it can even serve as a substitute for a campfire: a well-lit spot for you and your companions to gather around when the night gets dark. We’ve rounded up six of our favorite camping lanterns that you can take on any trip, long or short.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daiso#Protest#Safety Gear#The Seattle Times#Tiffany
Seattle Times

Removing unsightly lumps in vinyl flooring

Q: The floor in my fifth-floor condo has streak marks. I thought they were from a not-too-clean mop, but after using many floor-cleaning products with no improvement, I looked elsewhere. The housekeeping manager says that the marks are from the flooring being installed on concrete without the proper base and that it is not fixable. The product is Karndean Knight plank, in the color called “KP70 Bray Oak.” Can you offer any help?
HOME & GARDEN
TravelNoire

Traveler Story: That Time I Almost Got Deported During A Worldwide Pandemic

In March 2020, I was in the beginning of the second year of my world travels. As I left Portugal ecstatic about embarking on our South American excursion, there was news that the country I had previously traveled from, Italy, was suffering from some variation of a “Chinese Flu” (their words, not mine). When I arrived in Buenos Aires on March 12, just two days shy of my birthday, I would have never thought my life and blind faith in the American government would change forever.
TRAVEL
TechCrunch

You can book dinner reservations and buy event tickets on Uber now

An Explore tab in the Uber app will populate recommended destinations in categories like food and drink, art and culture, nightlife, music and shows, and more based on a user’s past use of Uber and Uber Eats, according to Uber. The app will invite riders to “ride there now” to easily book a ride. Select restaurants and bars will offer 15% off rides, which equals up to $10 for now — Uber told TechCrunch these discounts would not affect drivers, but did not elaborate.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Seattle Times

Rant and Rave: Reader annoyed by Zoom antics

RANT to people who eat with the video on while on Zoom. Do you not know how unattractive it is to watch you eat? Yesterday one person even picked her nose with the video on while on Zoom! Please, people, turn the video off if you are going to eat or perform other personal tasks.
ZOOM
The Conversation U.S.

Female business travelers pay less than their male colleagues because they tend to book earlier

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Female employees consistently pay lower airfares than men do for the same flights because they tend to book earlier, according to a new peer-reviewed article I co-authored. To reach these conclusions, fellow economist Gregory F. Veramendi and I analyzed 7.4 million business trips taken in 2014 by about 2 million workers from 8,000 companies in 60 countries. The dataset included dozens of details such as price paid, origin, destination and how many days in advance of the trip the ticket was purchased, as well as demographics on...
LIFESTYLE
lootpress.com

Some traveler advice might come in handy

The more enthusiastic people are about something, the less they notice things happening around them. That’s how I was about fishing. I tried to fish every day when I was a youngster. Then one day, it stopped for no apparent reason. I went home for a snack, and somebody...
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Time Magazine advises readers to keep wearing masks on planes even when 'you no longer have to'

As mask mandates are lifted nationally, Time Magazine published an opinion article Monday about masking up even after it's no longer required. While the federal mask mandate for transportation such as buses, trains, and planes is set to expire on March 18, health correspondent Jamie Ducharme argued on behalf of extending the mandate, or at least promoting mask-wearing as a "good idea" in "Why You Should Keep Wearing a Mask on Planes — Even When You No Longer Have To."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

6 ways technology is evolving travel in 2022

For the athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, travel entailed … robots. Everywhere. These machines prepared and served noodles, rice and burgers, and roamed hallways to take the temperatures of passersby. They even passed the Olympic flame underwater. Yet even if you’re not an Olympian, your travels these days are far more likely to involve technology that you’ve never used before.Many of these technological advancements were spurred by early pandemic pressure for contactless payments, food service and more. For example, between February and March 2020 alone, Mastercard saw the number of contactless payments at grocery stores grow twice...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy