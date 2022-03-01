Top protest safety gear you can buy at Daiso

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. A camping lantern is one of those pieces of gear that falls under the “nice to have” umbrella: You can do any tasks you need to do with your headlamp, but a lantern brings an undeniable level of coziness to your tent, camp kitchen, or hangout spot. Pick the right one, and it can even serve as a substitute for a campfire: a well-lit spot for you and your companions to gather around when the night gets dark. We’ve rounded up six of our favorite camping lanterns that you can take on any trip, long or short.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 HOURS AGO