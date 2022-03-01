ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

By Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdBgV_0eS3D2xv00

Fresh off stunning Manchester United in the fourth round with a penalty shootout win, Middlesbrough will be eager to take another Premier League scalp and book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Spurs have had a rollercoaster fortnight, with a scintillating 3-2 win away at Manchester City followed by a disheartening 1-0 loss to Burnley that left boss Antonio Conte questioning his future , before bouncing back to trounce Leeds United 4-0 at the weekend .

The FA Cup is Tottenham’s last chance this season to end a trophy drought that stretches back to 2008 and their recent form against Middlesbrough will give them hope of moving a step closer - having lost just once in the last 13 fixtures between the sides - although Conte has warned that winning the famous old trophy won’t be easy .

Truthfully, the FA Cup may not be top of Boro’s agenda this season, as they find themselves in the midst of a play-off hunt, currently sitting just two points and two places outside the Championship’s top six.

Having dispatched the Red Devils in the previous round, they may fancy another cupset at the Riverside though and in Chris Wilder , they have a manager more than used to punching above his weight as he demonstrated so adeptly during his time in charge of Sheffield United.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at the Riverside Stadium.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:55 GMT on Tuesday, 1 March at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 19:30 GMT.

What’s the team news?

Matt Crooks was Middlesbrough’s hero in the previous round, with his goal ensuring the game against Manchester United went to penalties, and the midfielder has completed a two-match suspension, so should slot straight back into the starting XI.

Riley McGree missed out on Saturday’s loss to Barnsley due to a tight calf and Boro boss Wilder has spoken about wanting to be cautious to avoid exacerbating the injury, meaning the Australian may not be risked, while Marc Bola is definitely out with a knee injury. Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun will no doubt be eager to dent the trophy hopes of the Gunners’ arch rivals but is not guaranteed to start, with Wilder likely to select two from Balogun, Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore at the sharp-end of the pitch.

Conte will likely pick a strong side as Spurs target the FA Cup to end their trophy drought but Rodrigo Bentancur will be absent with an ankle problem, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are major doubts, while Lucas Moura missed the 4-0 win over Leeds due to a knock picked up in training.

Any changes from the side that started the weekend’s big win could come in defence and at wing-back, with Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon all pushing for starts.

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough XI : Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar, Watmore.

Tottenham XI : Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Odds

Peterborough : 4/1

Draw : 14/5

Tottenham : 4/6

Prediction

If you’re hunting an FA Cup shock, this appears to be one of the likelier ties but given Spurs’ desperation to finally win a trophy, they’ll be giving this game full respect and that should be enough to see them edge into the quarter-finals. Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Liverpool vs. Norwich City: Live stream, start time, how to watch FA Cup soccer

The fifth round of the 2022 FA Cup is underway as we get set for Wednesday’s match at Anfield between Liverpool and Norwich City. Liverpool enters the match sitting in second place in the Premier League standings with another solid run through league play. On the other side, Norwich City has struggled in EPL play, sitting in last place with a record of 4-5-17. Wednesday’s match won’t air on any conventional TV channels in the United States. Instead, the match will be exclusive to streaming via ESPN+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Riley Mcgree
Person
Duncan Watmore
Person
Marc Bola
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool and Norwich will meet in the FA Cup for the first time since 1990 when the Canaries travel to Anfield for the fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening.A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and it would be the first time the Reds have reached the last-eight of the world’s oldest cup competition since Jurgen Klopp took charge if they can emerge triumphant.They will have to overcome their relentless fixture schedule if they are to do so, as they haven’t enjoyed a midweek without a game since January, but have still managed to put together a ten-game winning streak...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Luton Town vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Chelsea will be aiming to move one step closer to a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Championship promotion-chasers Luton Town in the fifth round on Wednesday evening.It’s a rematch of the fourth-round clash from last year’s competition, where Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners, but the Hatters are a team bristling with confidence right now.In addition to dispatching Harrogate Town 4-0 and Cambridge United 3-0 to reach this stage of the cup, Nathan Jones’ side have also lost just one of their last eight Championship matches to surge into the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup shock to extend Tottenham's long wait for silverware with a 1-0 win after extra time at the Riverside on Tuesday, while Manchester City eased into the last eight with a 2-0 victory at Peterborough. Middlesbrough were by far the brighter side in extra time and got their reward when Coburn rifled across Lloris from Crooks' through ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Cup#Middlesbrough#Tv Tonight#Spurs#Burnley#Leeds United 4 0#The Red Devils#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer#Manchester United#Xi
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Simulated FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Away Tie at Southampton, Avoid Man City & Liverpool

The FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday evening and Absolute Chelsea have simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face. Chelsea sealed their spot in the last eight following a 3-2 win at Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday night. Tuchel's side, who went behind after two minutes to a Reece Burke header, manage to hold the hosts to net a 78th minute winner through Romelu Lukaku to avoid an upset.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Middlesbrough handed Chelsea tie after knocking Man Utd and Spurs out of FA Cup

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Chelsea.Boro followed up their fourth-round penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 after extra time on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant in the last eight.Chelsea beat Luton on Wednesday and make the long trip north looking to make it back to Wembley for the semi-finals, having been beaten in last season’s final.The draw for the quarter-finals of the #EmiratesFACup has been made!What game are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uAvOTdRVF— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 3,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City kept apart

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Southampton’s Armando Broja ensures FA Cup fifth-round win over West Ham

West Ham will have to make do with competing on just the two fronts for the remainder of this season after Southampton advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals at their expense. A trip to Seville in the Europa League next week and their tilt for a top-four berth in the Premier League will no doubt soften the disappointment of defeat here but there will be a lingering frustration for David Moyes given how his side allowed a game in their grasp to get away.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

FA Cup wrap: Man City, Crystal Palace advance to QF; Spurs beaten by Boro

Three Premier League sides were in FA Cup round of 16 action on Tuesday, as Manchester City and Crystal Palace advanced to the quarterfinals, and Tottenham were beaten in extra time by EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City – recap & highlights. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy