ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Middlesbrough vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

By Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0qmm_0eS3D15C00

Tottenham Hotspur have never lost to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and that’s a record they’ll be keen to continue when they travel to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening aiming to move a step closer to a first trophy since 2008.

Spurs haven’t reached the quarter-finals of the world’s oldest cup competition since 2018, in fact being knocked at the fifth-round stage in each of the past two campaigns, but should have confidence flowing once more after hammering Leeds 4-0 to end Marcelo Bielsa’s reign at Elland Road at the weekend.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte also boasts an enviable record against lower-league opposition in domestic cups, only losing once in 11 attempts to a side from a lower tier - which came when he was in charge of Atalanta for their 1-0 defeat to Lumezzane in the Coppa Italia back in 2009.

Middlesbrough won’t be straightforward opposition though, as Chris Wilder ’s side proved when knocking out Manchester United on penalties in the previous round . Boro could be forgiven for having their attentions elsewhere though, given the tense Championship play-off race they’re currently embroiled in - sitting just two points and two places outside the top six.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup game at the Riverside Stadium.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 19:55 GMT on Tuesday, 1 March at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting at 19:30 GMT.

What’s the team news?

Matt Crooks was Middlesbrough’s hero in the previous round, with his goal ensuring the game against Manchester United went to penalties, and the midfielder has completed a two-match suspension, so should slot straight back into the starting XI.

Riley McGree missed out on Saturday’s loss to Barnsley due to a tight calf and Boro boss Wilder has spoken about wanting to be cautious to avoid exacerbating the injury, meaning the Australian may not be risked, while Marc Bola is definitely out with a knee injury. Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun will no doubt be eager to dent the trophy hopes of the Gunners’ arch rivals but is not guaranteed to start, with Wilder likely to select two from Balogun, Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore at the sharp-end of the pitch.

Conte will likely pick a strong side as Spurs target the FA Cup to end their trophy drought but Rodrigo Bentancur will be absent with an ankle problem, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are major doubts, while Lucas Moura missed the 4-0 win over Leeds due to a knock picked up in training.

Any changes from the side that started the weekend’s big win could come in defence and at wing-back, with Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon all pushing for starts.

Predicted line-ups

Middlesbrough XI : Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar, Watmore.

Tottenham XI : Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son.

Odds

Peterborough : 4/1

Draw : 14/5

Tottenham : 4/6

Prediction

If you’re hunting an FA Cup shock, this appears to be one of the likelier ties but given Spurs’ desperation to finally win a trophy, they’ll be giving this game full respect and that should be enough to see them edge into the quarter-finals. Middlesbrough 1-2 Tottenham

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wilder
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Duncan Watmore
Person
Riley Mcgree
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Antonio Conte
The US Sun

Man Utd’s Premier League trip to Liverpool postponed due to fixture pile-up after Reds’ win over Norwich in FA Cup

THIS month's eagerly-anticipated Prem clash between Liverpool and Manchester United has been postponed due to the Reds' midweek progression in the FA Cup. The match was scheduled for March 20 but a 2-1 fifth-round win over Norwich means the Merseysiders will now have cup commitments that weekend. United were knocked out by Middlesbrough last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

For the second season in a row, Chelsea and Luton Town lock horns in the FA Cup and, on Wednesday evening, the Blues will hope for a similar result to last season when they triumphed 3-1 in the fourth round.Having suffered a heartbreaking 11-10 defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, the FA Cup now represents the last realistic opportunity of a domestic trophy this term for Thomas Tuchel’s men, who will be keen to put that shootout pain behind them.Luton are a team in form however, with six wins in their last seven matches...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool and Norwich will meet in the FA Cup for the first time since 1990 when the Canaries travel to Anfield for the fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening.A place in the quarter-finals is at stake and it would be the first time the Reds have reached the last-eight of the world’s oldest cup competition since Jurgen Klopp took charge if they can emerge triumphant.They will have to overcome their relentless fixture schedule if they are to do so, as they haven’t enjoyed a midweek without a game since January, but have still managed to put together a ten-game winning streak...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesbrough#Cup Game#Tv Tonight#Manchester United#Tottenham Hotspur#Spurs#Bbc One#Bbc Iplayer#Xi
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Simulated FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Away Tie at Southampton, Avoid Man City & Liverpool

The FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday evening and Absolute Chelsea have simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face. Chelsea sealed their spot in the last eight following a 3-2 win at Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday night. Tuchel's side, who went behind after two minutes to a Reece Burke header, manage to hold the hosts to net a 78th minute winner through Romelu Lukaku to avoid an upset.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Middlesbrough handed Chelsea tie after knocking Man Utd and Spurs out of FA Cup

Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Chelsea.Boro followed up their fourth-round penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 after extra time on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant in the last eight.Chelsea beat Luton on Wednesday and make the long trip north looking to make it back to Wembley for the semi-finals, having been beaten in last season’s final.The draw for the quarter-finals of the #EmiratesFACup has been made!What game are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uAvOTdRVF— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 3,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City kept apart

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City could all reach the FA Cup semifinals after they were kept apart in Thursday's draw for the final eight teams in the competition. Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town face each other on Monday to determine who will take on Liverpool in the quarterfinals. Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the previous two rounds, will host last season's beaten FA Cup finalists Chelsea, while Manchester City travel to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

FA Cup fifth round: Live stream Chelsea, Liverpool, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, news, results

The action is already underway in the FA Cup fifth round with Championship side Middlesbrough having inflicted yet more misery on Antonio Conte, knocking Tottenham out of the competition and dooming them to another year without silverware. The Championship representatives will be joined in the hat by Crystal Palace and Manchester City, for whom Jack Grealish scored in a hard fought win away to Peterborough.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Southampton’s Armando Broja ensures FA Cup fifth-round win over West Ham

West Ham will have to make do with competing on just the two fronts for the remainder of this season after Southampton advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals at their expense. A trip to Seville in the Europa League next week and their tilt for a top-four berth in the Premier League will no doubt soften the disappointment of defeat here but there will be a lingering frustration for David Moyes given how his side allowed a game in their grasp to get away.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

FA Cup wrap: Man City, Crystal Palace advance to QF; Spurs beaten by Boro

Three Premier League sides were in FA Cup round of 16 action on Tuesday, as Manchester City and Crystal Palace advanced to the quarterfinals, and Tottenham were beaten in extra time by EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City – recap & highlights. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy