ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Capitol rioter dies by suicide while awaiting sentence: ‘The justice system killed his spirit’

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xI0dG_0eS3CyoV00

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports.

Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice . He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.

The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Perna was one of the 786 people who have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol riots. He faced up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 (about £186,000).

A WKBN news report quoted an investigator as saying that Perna died by suicide. His family said in an obituary published on the news portal that he died of a “broken heart,” without revealing any more details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

They wrote: “His community, which he loved, his country and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life. Matt was an amazing man! In his 37 years, he experienced more than most people do their entire lives.”

His family added that he was “peaceful” during the 6 January events. They wrote: “He attended the rally on 6 January 2021 to peacefully stand up for his beliefs. After learning that the FBI was looking for him, he immediately turned himself in.”

“He entered the Capitol through a previously opened door (he did not break in as was reported), where he was ushered in by police. He didn’t break, touch or steal anything. He did not harm anyone, as he stayed within the velvet ropes taking pictures,” they added.

The obit added that he was “persecuted” by many members of his community, friends, relatives and people who had never met him.

“Many people were quietly supportive and Matt was truly grateful for them,” the family said. “The constant delays in hearings and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt’s heart broke and his spirit died and many people are responsible for the pain he endured.”

However, in an interview, Perna had himself admitted that at one point on 6 January, he became “frustrated”, and using a “metal pole, tapped on a window of the Capitol building”.

According to many photos and videos from the riot, Perna can be seen wearing a red hoodie that read “Make America Great Again”.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 3693

judy van coevering
2d ago

his family trying to whitewash his actions and I get it...... but he should have stayed at the legal rally and NOT gone down to the Capitol and become a criminal....... and the majority of Americans will not support this criminal and disgusting actions...... so you will have employers that won't hire you, former friends and family that turn their back on you......actions have consequences....... sounds like he didn't want to face his....

Reply(522)
1422
One Love
2d ago

it was not the justice system...it was his own wickedness...He took the coward way out of his wickedness

Reply(130)
1167
ghost writer
2d ago

my heart goes out to his family and friends. let this be a reminder to us all as a nation of people banning together to make this country a great place to live its a blessing to be here not our right . we have to becareful of what we get ourselves involved in don't do the crime if you can't do the time.

Reply(63)
427
Related
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted of entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
The Independent

Teenage college student killed by lethal injection from boyfriend to ‘relieve suffering’

A 19-year-old university student was killed by lethal injection by her boyfriend to “relieve her from suffering”, say police.The victim, a University of Utah international student from China, was founded dead in a Salt Lake City motel room, according to authorities.Suspect Haoyu Wang, 26, who is also an international student from China, sent an email to a university employee stating that he had injected the victim with drugs “to relieve her from suffering.”The email also said that the couple would be dead before they could be found, but university police reached out to Salt Lake City Police who tracked them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Suicide Crisis#Fbi#Suicide Prevention#The Department Of Justice#Wkbn
TheDailyBeast

Two Inmates Who Snuck Out Through Prison Air Vents Are Dead, Says Sheriff

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter who texted 'they want a fight let's have it' is rewarded with far shorter sentence for testifying to January 6 committee: Jailed for just 28 days instead of six months prosecutors requested

A Capitol rioter has been granted leniency by a judge who cited his cooperation with the House January 6 committee in sentencing him to just 28 in prison. Robert Schornak, 39, of Michigan was sentenced on Friday by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who praised him for speaking to the select committee.
PROTESTS
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Longtime DC police officer suspended over alleged contact with Proud Boys

A lieutenant in the Washington, DC, police intelligence branch has been put on administrative leave, as federal officials investigate whether he had improper contacts with the extremist Proud Boys gang.Washington police chief Robert J Contee II declined to name the officer during a Wednesday news conference, but said the police department, as well as the FBI and Justice Department, are looking into whether the allegations are true.“I’m very limited in terms of what I can say, I will tell you that this is an ongoing investigation,” he said on Wednesday. “Anything that I say, any deeper than where we...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy