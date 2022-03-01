Normal Heights bar serves specialty cocktails in fundraiser for Ukraine

SAN DIEGO – A Normal Heights bar held a fundraiser Monday night in support of Ukraine, the latest local effort to back the country after it was invaded by Russian forces last week.

Customers filled up Sycamore Den throughout the evening and were sipping specialty Ukrainian-style cocktails. All proceeds from Monday night’s service will benefit Razom, a nonprofit Ukrainian-American human rights organization , bar manager Gulia Sharopova said.

“Our community is so supportive,” bartender Alina Bobyr said. “We’ve never felt so much love and empathy.”

Bobyr and Sharopova came up with the idea for the fundraiser. They got several different liquor companies to contribute to the effort to make the speciality cocktails.

“It’s the only thing I can do right now,” Sharopova said. “I feel helpless cause I’m not there.”

The two are best friends who moved to the U.S. from Ukraine seven years ago. Both are worried for their families in Kyiv as Russia attacks.

“Hiding in the bathroom, just hoping that nothing bad will happen to them,” Bobyr said. “There’s a curfew. They can’t go anywhere. Most of the stores are closed.”

Bobyr added, “It’s really, really rough.”

