Elden Ring Server Maintenance Scheduled

Respecing is a massive part of any Souls game. Thankfully, you can respec in Elden Ring pretty early on. For those new to the series, respecing is the reallocation of your stats. Basically, you get all your stat points back and are free to redistribute them however you'd like. So, if you want to give magic a try but have been pumping strength and dexterity, respecing allows you to take those stat points out of strength/dex and put them into mind, faith, and intelligence. So, how do you respec in Elden Ring, what materials do you need, and is there a limit to how many times you can respec your character?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO