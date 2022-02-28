ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elden Ring Server Maintenance Scheduled

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElden Ring's servers will be temporarily shut down tomorrow. In the meantime, Valve has announced that it intends to improve the game's performance on Steam Deck. Elden Ring servers will be temporarily shut down. From Software...

ClutchPoints

Elden Ring Review Scores: Is Elden Ring Worth It?

The review embargo for Elden Ring is finally up, and now we’re seeing Elden Ring Review and Review Scores coming out. Is Elden Ring worth it? We find out in our Elden Ring review roundup here. As of writing this article, we are still roughly 24 hours removed from the game’s public release. However, those who pre-ordered the Steam version can start pre-loading the game now. If there’s going to be just one key takeaway from this article, it’s that your pre-order is safe. Elden Ring is the quintessential Souls-like game, implementing open-world in the best way possible. But if you’re still unconvinced, you can check out the Elden Ring review articles we’ll quote below. Visit their websites, too, to get a fuller picture.
Digital Trends

How to respec in Elden Ring

Respecing is a massive part of any Souls game. Thankfully, you can respec in Elden Ring pretty early on. For those new to the series, respecing is the reallocation of your stats. Basically, you get all your stat points back and are free to redistribute them however you'd like. So, if you want to give magic a try but have been pumping strength and dexterity, respecing allows you to take those stat points out of strength/dex and put them into mind, faith, and intelligence. So, how do you respec in Elden Ring, what materials do you need, and is there a limit to how many times you can respec your character?
PC Gamer

The best armor in Elden Ring

Of course you're looking for the best Elden Ring armor sets. But calling any armor the "best" in a FromSoftware game doesn't really apply, since different armor sets are good at different things. Armor sets aren't usually better than each other, but individually, are the best at doing one thing in particular, such as fitting a build, offering a particular type of defense. Or just looking really cool.
