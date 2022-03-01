ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chopper’s Politics: Why Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could prove disastrous for Russia

By Christopher Hope,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoland Oliphant reported from Moscow for over a decade. Now The Telegraph’s Senior Foreign Correspondent is in Ukraine, covering President Putin’s brutal invasion of the country. He left Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, fearing a Russian siege. It has since been subject to Russian missile strikes killing dozens...

