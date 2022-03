MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Karen Lasher is bopping out to a tune called "Talkie Walkie" by Portland-based indie-folk group Shook Twins. Her arms ebb and flow with the melody, like swells on the open ocean. She weaves her way in circles, the tread of her boots lightly crunching through the falling snow. And while she’s undeniably swept up in the sounds twinkling out of the speaker at her hip, she's also laser focused: after all, she's directing traffic.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO