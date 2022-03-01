ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tools Stolen From Old Farm Road House Under Construction

By David Gurliacci
darienite.com
 2 days ago

Carpenter tools stolen from a house under construction on...

darienite.com

News19 WLTX

Stolen construction equipment in the Midlands

IRMO, S.C. — This week has been digging at service company owners Parker Smith and Jason Price. Both of whom had construction equipment stolen around 4:30 in the morning in Irmo and Saluda county. "He showed up and our skid steer had been stolen from this job site," said...
IRMO, SC
#Road House
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

CPD investigating stolen tools worth thousands

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Charleston Police Department is investigating the alleged theft of several thousand dollars in power tools from Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, & Lighting Gallery on Feb. 24. CID obtained surveillance footage of the alleged suspect and their vehicle. Anyone with information about the suspected individual or […]
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Neighbors step up to help after man’s prosthetic leg destroyed in North Side house fire, work tools stolen

SAN ANTONIO – After last week’s house fire on the city’s North Side that killed one woman and left her partner with burn injuries, neighbors are stepping up to help. Kathy Babin is the 67-year-old woman who died in last Tuesday’s fire in the 9500 block of Mider Drive. Her life partner, Stephen Garden, survived but was injured in the fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

Four-month-old pug puppy stolen from garden in Staines

Police are investigating the suspected theft of a puppy from a back garden. Pumpkin, who is four-months-old, was last seen in the garden in Staines, Surrey, at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday. The pug puppy's owners do not believe she would have been able to escape from the garden herself.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows moment house exploded in Missouri

Dramatic security camera footage captured the moment a residential home exploded into a fireball of gas, debris and smoke.The home in the Missouri neighbourhood of O’Fallen was levelled by the explosion, which the public utility company Spire said was caused by a third-party striking a gas line.O’Fallon Fire Department and police evacuated the area shortly before the explosion, which damaged nearby homes and cars about noon local time on Tuesday.The security camera footage that captured the explosion was provided by a neighbour to local broadcaster KMOV News 4. Neighbours told News 4 a company was installing lines when they struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY

