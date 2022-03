SPOKANE — Napavine took the long trip to Spokane, only to have to play Central 2B League rival Toutle Lake in a state-elimination game Wednesday. It was the second meeting between the two squads, with Napavine having beaten Toutle Lake 51-47 in the regular season. But this time was different. The Tigers had lost two of their last four, while the Ducks had won five of their last six to secure a state bid.

