ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Restoring His Reputation, Cuomo Releases New TV Ad

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is former Governor Andrew Cuomo looking to get back into politics?. A new TV commercial has hit the airwaves. The commercial shares a...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

NY Announces New Financial Services Enforcement of Sanctions Against Russia

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced actions to strengthen the Department of Financial Services’ enforcement of sanctions against Russia, including the expedited procurement of additional blockchain analytics technology. These tools will bolster the Department of Financial Services’ ability to detect exposure among DFS-licensed virtual currency businesses to Russian individuals, banks and other entities that the Biden Administration has sanctioned. As part of DFS’s work to become a leading, data-driven regulator of the global financial services sector, the Department has been assessing a number of technology tools and service providers to augment current supervisory capabilities. Accelerating the procurement process is a critical step to strengthen the Department’s ability to enforce anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act laws in this immediate crisis and beyond.
POLITICS
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Democrats Again Back Conole for Congress

The Cayuga County Democratic Committee is putting its weight behind an Iraq war veteran who is running for Congress. Syracuse native Francis Conole is one of several Democrats running for the 22nd Congressional district seat. Cayuga County Democratic Committee Chair Dia Carabajal says the committee will support Conole and help him petition for signatures. She adds Conole ran two years ago and some local Democrats know him and are comfortable with his candidacy –
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
FL Radio Group

State to Lift School Mask Mandate on Wednesday

The statewide mask mandate for schools will be lifted Wednesday. This after the CDC came out with new masking guidelines for COVID-19 late Friday. In announcing the end of the mandate, Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday said the state based its decision on the analysis of several key COVID data trends after consulting with health and education experts, as well as teacher, parents and school administrators.
EDUCATION
FL Radio Group

Helming Urging Hochul to Suspend Gas Tax

State Senator Pam Helming is calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to suspend the state’s gas tax. Helming cites concern over rising prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and higher inflation as reasons for suspending the tax in an effort to provide “immediate relief to New Yorkers.”
BUSINESS
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy