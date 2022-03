The Carolina Panthers will once again be on the hunt for a quarterback this offseason. The team will have Sam Darnold on the roster after picking up his fifth-year option last offseason, but it doesn't appear like that will limit the organization as they look for a long-term answer under center. No matter how the team decides to do it, they will again cast a wide net in trying to find a signal-caller. That appears to include possibly re-signing Cam Newton.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO