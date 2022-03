Hong Kong reported 31,008 new cases of Covid and 153 deaths on Sunday as the city faces one of its worst surges since the pandemic began.The China-ruled city is clinging to a “dynamic zero” Covid strategy as the surge in cases has overwhelmed isolation centres and hospitals. According to health experts, 15 per cent of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have already been infected with Covid.The city’s chief secretary John Lee asked residents not to worry about a looming mass-testing scheme likely to be implemented soon.Mr Lee’s remarks came as supermarket shelves were left empty for the seventh day in...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO