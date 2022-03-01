Prince William Living March 2022

The Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s Education & Workforce Committee, along with OmniRide, developed a youth transportation initiative in partnership with the three school divisions in the Prince William are and Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA). The purpose of this youth-based initiative is to provide transportation resources for high school students, students enrolled in workforce initiatives under Career & Technical Education (CTE), as well for students enrolled at the two NOVA campuses in Manassas and Woodbridge. Debbie Jones, President & CEO, Prince William Chamber said, “The Prince William Chamber is proud to partner in this collaborative program. We are supportive of all initiatives that develop tomorrow’s workforce for our region.”

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 21 DAYS AGO