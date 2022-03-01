ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Regional Basketball Tournament Underway, Middle TN Boys Round Up: March 1

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

The TSSAA Regional Basketball Tournament have begun and many schools in Middle Tennessee are still competing with hopes of making the State Tournament.

The Division II State Tournaments will begin March 3rd at Tennessee Tech University. The rest of the state is in the regional tournament which will start Tuesday, March 1st.

Division II AA State Tournament

Lipscomb Academy (19-12) will play Christian Brothers (26-0) at 3:30 PM. Brentwood Academy (30-0) will be playing Knoxville Catholic (28-3).

Class 2A West Regional Tournament

  • Fairview vs. Harpeth, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant High School.

Class 3A East Regional Tournament

  • Page vs. White County, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Tullahoma High School.

Class 3A West Regional Tournament

  • Portland vs. Creek Wood, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Maplewood High School.

Class 4A East Regional Tournament

  • Blackman vs. Stewarts Creek, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Stewarts Creek High School.
  • La Vergne vs. Cane Ridge, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Stewarts Creek High School.

Class 4A West Regional Tournament

  • Lebanon vs. Gallatin, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Hendersonville High School.
  • Beech vs. Cookeville, March 1st at 7:45 PM at Hendersonville High School.
  • Franklin vs. Ravenwood, March 1st at 6:00 PM at Summit High School.
  • Columbia vs. Independence, March 1st at 7:45 PM at Summit High School.

The post Regional Basketball Tournament Underway, Middle TN Boys Round Up: March 1 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

VHSL state tournaments: Unbeaten King’s Fork among six boys basketball teams from region in quarterfinals

The Virginia High School League boys basketball state tournaments begin Friday and Saturday with six South Hampton Roads boys teams playing in the quarterfinals. Unbeaten King’s Fork headlines the region representatives and will host Henrico in a Class 4 quarterfinal Friday night. Four other local teams — Indian River, Maury, Menchville and Bayside — will be pitted against each other in Class ...
NORFOLK, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Farragut granted appeal by TSSAA

Another turn has been taken in the saga involving the brawl between Farragut and William Blount in Tuesday's Region 2-4A semifinal boys basketball game. On Thursday afternoon, the TSSAA announced Farragut was granted its appeal. With Farragut’s reinstatement into the postseason, the winner of Thursday’s Region 1-4A championship game between...
FARRAGUT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia High School#Tennessee Tech University#Brentwood Academy#Middle Tennessee#Lipscomb Academy#Christian Brothers#Knoxville Catholic#Harpeth#Tullahoma High School#Maplewood High School#Summit High School#Independence
mainstreet-nashville.com

Clarksville handles Henry County in Region 7-4A semifinals

The Clarksville Wildcats refuse to lose. Their 15th consecutive win came on Tuesday evening, and it was their biggest one of the season: a 81-68 victory over the Henry County Patriots in the Region 7-4A semifinals to secure a spot in the region title game and, more importantly, a sectional bid.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rogersville Review

Lady Falcons eliminated by powerful Lady Grizzlies, 50-22

RUTLEDGE – One glance at the banners hanging on the wall of Grainger County High School’s gymnasium tells you that you’re in juggernaut territory: 2020-21 State Runner-Up, 35-4; 2019-20, State Tournament, Elite Eight, 32-4; 2018-19, State Tournament, Elite Eight, 30-7 and on and on it continues back the whole decade.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

TVA Credit Union Stadium receiving new scoreboard

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Renovations at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark during the 2022 season will launch with a new scoreboard. Officials with the park revealed a new LED video board in the left field, measuring 30 feet wide and 16 feet tall, will replace the old board. Park leaders added that the new […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Numerous area teams extended their seasons with regional semifinal wins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Monday’s high school girls regional semifinals action is as follows. Grainger- 42Elizabethton- 51 (Class 3A) Cocke County- 69Greeneville- 73 (Class 3A) North Greene- 54Unaka- 36 (Class 1A) Hampton- 52Cloudland- 59 (Class 1A) Sevier County- 40Morristown West- 30 (Class 4A) Science Hill- 47Jefferson County- 43 (Class 4A) South […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton and North Greene capture regional championships

Greene Co. — It was ladies’ night on the high school basketball court tonight, as several teams from Northeast Tennessee were playing for a region championship and the chance to play in the sectional tournament at home. Region 1-3A featured Elizabethton facing the Greeneville Greene Devils on their home court and the Lady Cyclones jumped […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WDVM 25

WDVM Montgomery County High School Boys’ Basketball Regional Playoffs second round coverage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs continued Monday with the boys regional semifinals. 4A West Region I No. 5 Walter Johnson vs. No. 1 Churchill: Montgomery County champion Churchill came off the first round bye Monday, defeating Walter Johnson, 68-55. Bryce Wilson led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Tre […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Kingsport Times-News

Prep roundup: Lyon leads Elizabethton to Region 1-3A girls championship

GREENEVILLE — Tournament MVP Lina Lyon had 14 fourth-quarter points and 25 overall to lead Elizabethton to a 79-65 victory over Greeneville in the championship game of the Region 1-3A girls tournament. The Lady Cyclones (24-6) will host Northview Academy in Saturday’s sectional game. Renna Lane came through...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
133
Followers
451
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy