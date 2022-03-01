ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons - Launch Trailer

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuild Wars 2's End of Dragons expansion is available...

me.ign.com

GamesRadar+

Elden Ring launch trailer teases some boss battles with a massive dragon and a classic beefy sword guy

The Elden Ring launch trailer is here, and it's got some stunning environments and enemies. Just below, you can check out the launch trailer for yourself, which debuted earlier today. Elden Ring's ambiguous story is set up in the launch trailer, where the player character becoming a Lord, a God, or just Forsaken is teased by the usual narration we've come to expect in FromSoftware trailers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Trailer Reveals New Piccolo Transformation

Dragon Ball Super has given Piccolo a brand new form in the trailer for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! There are lots of reasons to be excited for the next feature film in the franchise as it will not only be the first new anime released for the series in four long years, but will also serve as the very first fully CGI animated project for the franchise as a whole. Focusing its battles on Earth this time around, the new movie is touting a central role for Gohan and Piccolo as the only ones standing up to a powerful new threat.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Fans Are Hyped Over Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Latest Trailer

Dragon Ball Super has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and fans are hyped to finally see the new movie in action! Dragon Ball will finally be coming back for its first new anime release in four long years, and will be showcasing what happens years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Aging up each of the characters to show off the progression of time, the newest trailer for the movie has given fans the best idea of what to expect from the new movie production yet as it's been quite mysterious so far!
COMICS

