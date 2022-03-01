Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons - Launch Trailer

Dragon Ball Super has given Piccolo a brand new form in the trailer for the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie! There are lots of reasons to be excited for the next feature film in the franchise as it will not only be the first new anime released for the series in four long years, but will also serve as the very first fully CGI animated project for the franchise as a whole. Focusing its battles on Earth this time around, the new movie is touting a central role for Gohan and Piccolo as the only ones standing up to a powerful new threat.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO