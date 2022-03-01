Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons - Launch Trailer

Dragon Ball Super has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and fans are hyped to finally see the new movie in action! Dragon Ball will finally be coming back for its first new anime release in four long years, and will be showcasing what happens years after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Aging up each of the characters to show off the progression of time, the newest trailer for the movie has given fans the best idea of what to expect from the new movie production yet as it's been quite mysterious so far!
