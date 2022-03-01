Is There A Regime Change For The 60/40 Portfolio?

Rivian's blockbuster IPO, which marked the largest transaction of its kind in 2021 and sixth-largest in U.S. IPO history, is now met with weakening investor confidence. The past week has been tough on Rivian's stock (Nasdaq: RIVN). Broad-based market turmoil spurred by a risk-off environment amidst rising inflation, tightening Federal Reserve monetary policies, and escalating geopolitical tensions, coupled with a "pricing fiasco" has pushed Rivian's market value down by as much as 32% from peak-to-trough this month and more than 50% this year. Compared to its mid-November peak, more than 70% of Rivian's value has vanished, as it reels from dwindling investor confidence as a consequence of repeated production shortfalls, and poor execution of pricing strategies. Recall from our previous analysis on the stock, Rivian's $60+ billion IPO valuation has left it with almost no room for error in the execution of its near-term growth roadmap. And considering the latest headwinds Rivian has encountered, it is no surprise that the stock has been on a steady decline.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO