ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is There A Regime Change For The 60/40 Portfolio?

By Michael Harris
Seekingalpha.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYear-to-date both stocks and bonds are down. A regime change where both stocks and bonds will have negative performance for an extended period of time has low probability in my opinion but no one knows the future and the market never ceases to surprise us. My objective with this...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

VCLT: Interest Rate Risk And Why We Do Not Do 40-60

Many readers asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and “traditional” strategies like the 40-60 strategy. Since we launched our marketplace service recently, many readers and members have asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and the more "traditional" strategies like the 40-60 strategy. The reasons are multifold. For example, the 40-60 allocation does not make sense under the current market with low bond rates. Furthermore, the combination of traditional wisdom of a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate and a 60-40 portfolio has a good chance of running out of money if you are looking at a timeframe more than 20 years. These discussions are detailed in our blog article here if you are interested.
MARKETS
Bisnow

Investors Shift Money Out Of CRE Portfolios As Inflation Reaches 40-Year High

A long-held belief that commercial real estate is a hedge against inflation is being called into question as the rate of inflation reaches historic highs. Wary of the impact of rising rates on the value of property, some investors are pulling money out of their real estate portfolios, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Shares of real estate companies are underperforming the broader stock market, which could indicate wavering confidence in the investment’s reputation as inflation-proof, per the WSJ.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TLT: Our Outlook And Why We Do Not Do 40-60

Many readers asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and “traditional” strategies like the 40-60 strategy. Since we launched our marketplace service recently, many readers and members have asked about the key differences between our portfolio strategy and the more "traditional" strategies like the 40-60 strategy. The reasons are multifold. For example, the 40-60 allocation does not make sense under the current market with low bond rates. Furthermore, the combination of traditional wisdom of a 4% or 5% withdrawal rate and a 60-40 portfolio has a good chance of running out of money if you are looking at a time frame of more than 20 years. These discussions are detailed in our blog article here if you are interested.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Stocks And Bonds#Regime Change#Inflation#Us Treasury Bond#Norgate Data
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Natural Gas Is Headed To $3

The market has bid up U.S. gas prices along with the broader energy rally on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I believe it’s once again time to short natural gas (UNG). Regular readers will recall I first wrote about shorting natural gas last Fall, as prices...
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Palantir: Cathie Wood Sells, Maybe Buffett Will Buy

Palantir’s stock has fallen to fair value territory. Palantir Inc. (PLTR) is an innovative company, which has been touted by growth investors like Cathie Woods for its great technology. However, I see in Palantir something closer to a Buffett style stock. Palantir possesses many of the characteristics that the oracle of Omaha looks for in his investments. At today's price, Palantir is at worst fairly valued, which gives ample margin of safety.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ETO: 7.54% Distribution Yield, Monthly Pay

ETO is quite similar to ETG; while I prefer ETG due to valuation, ETO could deserve a place in some investors' portfolios. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) carries a lot of similarities to Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Seekingalpha.com

2 Luck-Changing Funds With Yields Up To 11%

March is a month when people like to focus on luck. Sometimes we find ourselves "down on our luck" and needing something to "turn our luck around". When it comes to retirement, many soon-to-be retirees are facing tough decisions. They haven't saved enough. They worked diligently for years, providing for their family, chasing their dreams, and meeting current needs. Yet retirement often fell on the back burner as something to worry about "later".
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

UBS discloses $200M exposure to Russian assets through secured financing

UBS (NYSE:UBS) had ~$200M exposure related to Russian assets used as collateral for loans and other secured financing in its Global Wealth Management unit, the Swiss bank said in its annual report. It also had a small number of Global Wealth Management clients that are subject to recently introduced sanctions,...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Lazard downgraded to Equalweight at Morgan Stanley on Europe M&A outlook

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) stock slips 1.6% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalla downgrades the financial stock to Equalweight from Overweight as geopolitical turmoil expected to slow M&A activity in Europe. And that's important for Lazard (LAZ), as M&A activity in Europe, makes up 35%-40% of the company's advisory...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

5 Buys With 10% To 12% Yields

These are five undervalued opportunities which also happen to have high yields. Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Caterpillar upped to Buy at Jefferies as hedge against commodity inflation

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +2.2% pre-market after Jefferies upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $260 price target, raised from $215, saying the stock has historically been a strong hedge to commodity and general inflation. "The Russia-Ukraine crisis has fundamentally altered global commodity markets and is likely to drive a decade...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Transocean: How Bulls Can Use The Options Market To Take Advantage Of Elevated Volatility

Oil prices should continue to rise and Transocean is perfectly positioned to benefit from this move. Fear and volatility almost are always interesting. Trading and investing during calm times is easy, but the best opportunity in markets often comes when uncertainty creates fear levels that elevate volatility to levels not normally seen.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Simplify Asset Management debuts a managed futures ETF

Simplify Asset Management debuted the Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) on Tuesday, which intends to seek to build returns by systematically investing in futures to create an absolute return profile, which also has a low correlation to equities and can provide support in risk-off events. Moreover, CTA only invests...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Can Rivian Stock Rebound To $100 Levels? What To Consider

Rivian's blockbuster IPO, which marked the largest transaction of its kind in 2021 and sixth-largest in U.S. IPO history, is now met with weakening investor confidence. The past week has been tough on Rivian's stock (Nasdaq: RIVN). Broad-based market turmoil spurred by a risk-off environment amidst rising inflation, tightening Federal Reserve monetary policies, and escalating geopolitical tensions, coupled with a "pricing fiasco" has pushed Rivian's market value down by as much as 32% from peak-to-trough this month and more than 50% this year. Compared to its mid-November peak, more than 70% of Rivian's value has vanished, as it reels from dwindling investor confidence as a consequence of repeated production shortfalls, and poor execution of pricing strategies. Recall from our previous analysis on the stock, Rivian's $60+ billion IPO valuation has left it with almost no room for error in the execution of its near-term growth roadmap. And considering the latest headwinds Rivian has encountered, it is no surprise that the stock has been on a steady decline.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

MMEX Resources acquires additional sites for solar, hydrogen and ultra clean refinery projects

MMEX Resources (OTCPK:MMEX -9.5%) has completed additional site acquisitions of 632 acres for its West Texas projects, bringing its total land ownership to 1,082 acres. This significant acreage position gives us the flexibility to source our solar complex and to provide the space for both our ultra clean fuels refinery and our green hydrogen project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Block Stock: Excellent Numbers And Cheap Valuation

Block (SQ) - formerly known as Square - delivered a remarkably strong quarter in Q4. Management is making lots of smart moves and permanently innovating to build a stronger and more powerful ecosystem. Block is a very dynamic company and management is not afraid to take risks. This strategy can...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Tesla and other electric vehicle players face commodities pressure cooker

Nickel prices (LN1:COM) have soared over the last few days to hit record highs above $101K per metric ton. In the latest development, the London Metal Exchange halted trading on nickel for the rest of the day. The price action is tied to concerns about supply from Russia, which is the third largest producer of nickel in the world.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Investors Counter Inflation With Equities, Commodities, And Short Duration Fixed Income

Looking at inflation gauges, the consumer price index (CPI) increased 7.5% over the last 12 months in January, marking the largest 12-month increase since February 1982. A January 2022 survey by Edward Jones and Morning Consult showed the top concerns from Americans at the time were inflation (83%), supply chain disruptions (77%), employment rate (71%), and interest rates (71%). Fast forward two months and those concerns certainly have not dissipated.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy