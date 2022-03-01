ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Is there a chance Ukraine wins? Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wes Clark answers.

By Austin Bogues, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

In less than a week, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted international outcry and strong sanctions from the United States and European Union.

In an opinion column for USA TODAY last week, retired Gen. Wesley K. Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, wrote that "NATO must be prepared to recognize the new reality of a more adversarial Russia. This will require new force deployments, logistics and emergency procedures, and deepening cooperation in the nonmilitary spheres."

USA TODAY Opinion asked Clark this week for his perspective on what's happening as Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine unfolds. His conversation with Editorial Board member Austin Bogues has been edited for length and clarity:

'It's been really hard but we are still': Life in Ukraine as Russian forces assault Kyiv, Kharkiv

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6zFG_0eS2yJhz00
Wesley K. Clark EDWARD M. PIO RODA

Q. What is Putin’s next move after it appears his initial efforts have been stymied to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv?

A. He is going to bring in more forces. This far he has used “forward detachments” to probe Ukrainian defenses and attempt to coerce the government to surrender. It hasn’t worked. Now he is bringing his main force forward, along with Belorussian forces . He will probably intensify his air activity and use heavy artillery strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGxfr_0eS2yJhz00
Ukrainian soldiers take position on a bridge inside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP

Q. How will the war come to an end? Is there still a possibility of a diplomatic solution?

A. A diplomatic solution is unlikely. It could end with Kyiv overrun and a Ukrainian government in exile. Or it could end in a Russian withdrawal to face another operation. Or it could end with a Western and United Nations demand that Putin cannot ignore, due to sanctions and international pressure.

Q. What does the nuclear deterrence activation Putin issued Sunday mean in practical terms?

A. This was a means of pressuring Ukraine in possible negotiations and also a warning for the West not to intervene.

Q. Is there a chance the Ukrainians could win? What would that look like?

A. The Ukrainians could win if warm, wet weather and poor Russian logistics immobilize the Russian force and they have the means to attack and destroy that force. Ukraine could also win if the West and international efforts force Putin to withdraw.

Q. What are the chances the conflict escalates?

A. If Putin wins here, he will go after his next targets, Georgia and the Baltic states . This will bring escalation. At some point, if the fighting in Kyiv intensifies, the U.S. may have to intervene even if it risks escalation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeZMJ_0eS2yJhz00
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. Sergei Guneyev/AP

Q. Will the sanctions issued be effective in stopping Putin?

A. Sanctions might stop Putin eventually but probably not immediately.

Commentary editor Austin Bogues is a member of USA TODAY's Editorial Board . Follow him on Twitter: @AustinBogues

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is there a chance Ukraine wins? Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wes Clark answers.

