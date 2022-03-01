Vuzix Shield: Revolutionary Smart Glasses Promising Safety And Game-Changing Technology

A series of five glass samples have a chemical composition of (55-x) B2O3"‰+"‰5 Bi2O3"‰+"‰20SrF2"‰+"‰20Na2O"‰+"‰xAg2O with varied doping ratios x"‰="‰0, 1, 2, 3, and 4Â mol% were fabricated using the melt quenching technique to study the effect of B2O3 replacement by Ag2O on the physical, mechanical, optical and gamma-ray shielding capacity of the fabricated glasses. The Cary 5000 UV"“Vis"“NIR measured the optical absorption in the wavelength range between 200 and 3000Â nm. Based on the measured optical absorption, energy (direct/indirect) bandgap and Urbach energy were calculated. Moreover, the measured samples density, molar volume, packing density, dissociation energy, and mechanical properties for the fabricated glasses were calculated using the concepts of the Makishima-Mackenzie model. In this regard, the microhardness was decreased from 4.070 to 3.931 GPa with raising the Ag2O concentration. The effect of B2O3 replacement on the shielding capacity was also evaluated using the Monte Carlo simulation. The simulation results showed that the replacement of B2O3 causes a significant increase in the shielding parameters like linear attenuation coefficient and radiation shielding capacity. The best radiation shielding properties were achieved for a glass sample with 4Â mol% Ag2O compound. Its linear attenuation coefficient varied between 8.091 and 0.134Â cmâˆ’1, raising the gamma photon energy between 0.059 and 2.506Â MeV.

PHYSICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO