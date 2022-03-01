Washington State rallies past Oregon State in OT

Michael Flowers hit a 3-point jumper with 1:06 to play in overtime, part of his game-high 27 points, and Washington State overcame a 13-point deficit early in the second half to defeat host Oregon State 103-97 Monday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Flowers had 17 of his points in the second half and overtime, and the Cougars (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12) got 19 points from Mouhamed Gueye. Roman Silva scored a career-high 21 points and Jarod Lucas added 20, but the Beavers (3-25, 1-17) lost their 15th straight game.

Gueye had eight of his points in overtime. The two teams will play each other again Thursday in Pullman, Wash.

Down 84-81 after a Silva layup with 1:36 left in regulation, the Cougars made it 84-83 on a Flowers layup. After a Beavers miss, Tyrell Roberts was fouled with 15.9 seconds and made one of two free throws to tie the score. Oregon State had the final possession in regulation but Dashawn Davis missed a 3-pointer and the game went to overtime.

The Cougars took over from there, though both teams shot the ball well for the night.

Oregon State led by as many as 13 points less than a minute into the second half, but the Cougars chipped away and cut the Beavers’ advantage to two, 56-54, with 13:29 left.

The Beavers lost the lead but regained it, something that has rarely happened for them this season. A 3-pointer from Flowers made it 68-67, with Washington State down one at the eight-minute mark, and Flowers swished another 3 to give the Cougars their first lead of the second half, 72-71, with 6:30 to play.

Flowers had five rebounds and six assists.

Oregon State went back ahead by as many as four points but couldn’t hold on.

Silva scored eight straight points early in the game, but Washington State held a slim lead until the midway point of the first half. Oregon State surged ahead, with eight straight points from Maurice Calloo to take a 41-33 lead with 2:26 to go.

Calloo and Silva had 30 of the Beavers’ 48 points in the first half. Oregon State led by 11 at the break.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: