Barclaycard insists I can only increase my credit limit via its app

By Miles Brignall
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Barclaycard said the only way to increase the credit limit is on its app.

Can you help me with an infuriating problem I have with Barclaycard? A few years ago it cut my credit limit to £3,300, which I find somewhat useless given that my bills can exceed this.

I rang Barclaycard and was told by the call handler that there was nothing he could do, and that the only way I could increase it was via the Barclaycard app.

I am 83, don’t bank online and don’t have a smartphone. I explained this, but the person wouldn’t budge. I have been a Barclaycard customer for almost 50 years, and don’t see why I should have to download an app.

SB, Royston, Herts

Older customers of all sorts of companies are increasingly coming up against this stance, and frankly it is not good enough.

Barclaycard swiftly got on the case, arranging for someone to take you through the process. Your credit limit has now been raised.

The company says that the member of staff who took the call should have advised you that it is possible to process an increase over the phone, and a call-back should have been arranged.

“We’ve spoken to that member of staff to make sure they understand the correct process. We apologise we didn’t get this right first time,” it says.

