ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Here to try to help you stay safe’: WEAVE offers resources for domestic violence victims

By Nikki Laurenzo, Eric Harryman
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0tHK_0eS2ui9W00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Julie Bornhoeft with WEAVE, When Everyone Acts Violence Ends, talked to FOX40 after a deadly shooting that killed four people in Sacramento was described as a domestic violence situation.

Bornhoeft is the chief strategy and sustainability officer at WEAVE.

“Prevention has to be a key part,” Bornhoeft said. “We can’t only talk about domestic violence when an adult or children die.”

Deputies: Man kills 3 children, 1 woman during supervised visit at Sacramento-area church

Anyone who needs help and wants to reach out can call their 24/7 support line at 916-920-2952.

“If calling is not safe or not your preferred communication, there’s online chat at weaveinc.org ,” Bornhoeft said.

WEAVE’s website offers resources such as emergency shelter and counseling. They also have a legal program that can offer help with restraining orders, child custody, divorce and other family law issues.

“We know each situation is different. We are not going to tell anyone what to do. We are simply here to try to help you stay safe,” Bornhoeft said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

How did suspect get gun used in church shooting?

The father who fatally shot his three daughters and a man at a California church this week repeatedly threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend and scared their girls so much they cried and one bit off her fingernails, according to a restraining order that was supposed to keep him away from guns and bullets.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How to support grieving children after sudden tragedy

(KTXL) — When three young sisters and the man chaperoning them died at the hands of the girls’ father Monday, life not only changed for those families but also for their friends and classmates. Erin Nelson, the executive director of Jessica’s House, joined Sonseeahray on Thursday to talk about help for children who have suddenly lost […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Fresno sergeant charged with robbery, possessing drugs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Criminal charges against a Fresno police sergeant were announced in a joint news conference Wednesday. On Dec. 30 at approximately 4:15 p.m. officers received a call in regards to a police cruiser driving erratically in a parking lot in the area of Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. The caller said the […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Emergency Shelter#Restraining Orders#Weaveinc Org#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

CHP: Homeless woman hit, killed walking on Florin Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was killed early Thursday morning after she was hit by a vehicle on Florin Road in South Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol said around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a homeless woman pushing a shopping cart in the street near 65th Street. According to CHP officials, the driver stopped after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Former Office of AIDS employee sentenced in $2M fraud scheme

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former employee at the California Department of Public Health’s Office of AIDS was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution after she organized a fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Schenelle M. Flores will start […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy