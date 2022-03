NEW YORK — Casey Morsell alone on the N.C. State roster can claim to have never lost an ACC tournament game, although it’s a very thin distinction. Morsell went 1-0 at Virginia in 2021 before COVID sent the Cavaliers home early. He never even got the chance as a freshman, the plug pulled in 2020 before Virginia had done any more than practice in Greensboro. But in that very limited sample size, he’s undefeated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO