Online children’s clothing retailer Primary was quick to notice the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their employees' emotional wellbeing. Since endless weeks of juggling work and home life was sending their stress levels through the roof, the New York-based company launched an experiment that it hoped would prevent employees from burning out. "Everyone was just really burnt out by the end of the week," Christina Carbonell, Primary's co-founder and co-CEO, told CNBC. "When folks were coming back in on Monday, people were just not refreshed and it was affecting productivity."

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO