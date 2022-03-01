Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture, Jane Campion and Denis Villeneuve Tie for Director

Click here to read the full article.

The Hollywood Critics Association held its fifth annual awards on Monday in person at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, Calif.

Siân Heder’s “ CODA ,” which won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the SAG Awards Sunday, took the top award for best picture, with Heder winning for adapted screenplay and Troy Kotsur winning for supporting actor. The HCA also honored the cast of the film with a spotlight award, while the best cast ensemble award went to the cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast.”

“Dune” led the evening with four awards, including the best director tie between Denis Villeneuve and “Power of the Dog” helmer Jane Campion . Additional “Dune” awards included best score for Hans Zimmer, best cinematography for Greig Fraser and best visual effects for Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Tristan Myles.

Other notable winners included Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story,” following her wins at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield won awards for their performances in “Spencer” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” respectively.

“2021 was a year full of change in the world of cinema with a limited number of films being released theatrically and a seismic shift in the film landscape, which created an opportunity for many films to be seen by audiences worldwide,” said HCA founder Scott Menzel. “The Hollywood Critics Association is honored to bestow this year’s awards to some of the best in filmmaking as we hopefully move forward with a new normal and can continue to celebrate the film watching experience in theaters and at home. Congrats to all the winners and thank you for the magic you gave us this year.”

Below is the full list of winners.

Best Picture – “CODA”

Best Actor – Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Actress – Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Cast Ensemble – “Belfast”

Best Director *Tie* – Denis Villeneuve, “Dune” and Jane Campion, “The Power of The Dog”

Best Original Screenplay – Fran Kranz, “Mass”

Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder, “CODA”

Best Animated or VFX Performance – Stephanie Beatriz, “Encanto”

Best Action Film – “The Harder They Fall”

Best Animated Film – “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Best Comedy or Musical – “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Documentary – “Summer of Soul”

Best Horror – “Last Night in Soho”

Best Indie Film – “Pig”

Best International Film – “Drive My Car”

Best First Feature – Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Short Film – “Us Again”

Best Score – Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Best Original Song – “Be Alive,” “King Richard”

Best Cinematography – Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Best Production Design – Tamara Deverell, “Nightmare Alley”

Best Film Editing – Paul Machliss, “Last Night in Soho”

Best Stunts – “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan, “Cruella”

Best Hair & Makeup – Justin Raleigh, Linda Dowds, and Stephanie Ingram, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Visual Effects – Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Tristan Myles, “Dune”

Honorary Awards

Acting Achievement Award – Nicolas Cage

Artisan Achievement Award – Greig Fraser

Artisan on the Rise – Alice Brooks

Excellence in Artistry – Kenneth Branagh

Filmmaker on the Rise – Natalie Morales

Filmmaking Achievement Award – Guillermo del Toro

Game Changer Award – Simu Liu

Inspire Award – Aunjanue Ellis

International Icon Award – Javier Bardem

Newcomer Award – Jude Hill

Spotlight Award – The Cast of “CODA”

Star on the Rise – Saniyya Sidney