Oil prices of $90-$100 per barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are likely to remain, at least in the short-term, the head of a state oil and gas industry group said Thursday. "Depending on what happens — especially if Russia continues to invade the whole country — I think the price will go up more," said Dewey Bartlett Jr., president of Keener Oil and Gas and chairman of the Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance. ...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO