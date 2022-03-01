ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. West Bloomfield (4) (18-1) 74

2. Hudsonville (1) (18-2) 68

3. Hartland (19-1) 65

4. Midland Dow (18-1) 60

5. Parma Western (19-1) 56

6. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North (19-1) 50

7. Rockford (18-2) 40

8. Wayne Memorial (18-2) 38

9. Byron Center (17-2) 36

10. Farmington Hills Mercy (16-4) 23

Others receiving votes: Dearborn Divine Child 18, Dexter 16, Bloomfield Hills Marian 15, Battle Creek Lakeview 14, East Lansing 8, Macomb Dakota 6, Howell 4, Grosse Pointe North 3, South Lyon East 3, Clarkston 2, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 1.

Sports

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Edison (5) (12-3) 75

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (19-1) 68

3. Redford Westfield Prep (18-1) 64

4. Portland (19-1) 59

5. Frankenmuth (18-2) 54

6. Newaygo (19-1) 50

7. Edwardsburg (20-0) 46

8. Lansing Catholic (18-2) 34

9. Ovid-Elsie (19-1) 30

10. Chelsea (17-3) 28

Others receiving votes: Lake Fenton 16, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 11, Sparta 11, Houghton 9, Romulus 7, Sault Ste Marie 7, Imlay City 6, Tecumseh 6, Otsego 5, Marine City 4, Williamston 4, Harper Woods 2, Clawson 2, Detroit Country Day 1, Grand Rapids South Christian 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (4) (18-2) 74

2. Kent City (20-0) 69

3. Maple City Glen Lake (1) (20-0) 67

4. Sandusky (20-0) 57

5. St. Ignace (18-2) 55

6. Schoolcraft (19-1) 48

7. Calumet (17-2) 44

8. Niles Brandywine (18-2) 33

9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (15-3) 27

10. Elk Rapids (18-2) 25

(tie) Harbor Springs (19-2) 25

Others receiving votes: Grass Lake 20, Bloomingdale 16, Sanford-Meridian 12, Brooklyn Columbia Central 8, Erie-Mason 6, Buchanan 5, McBain 4, Lake City 3, Hart 1, Watervliet 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Portland St. Patrick (5) (19-0) 75

2. Fowler (17-3) 68

3. Athens (19-1) 63

4. Carney-Nadeau (18-1) 58

5. Baraga (18-1) 54

6. Plymouth Christian Academy (16-4) 53

7. Saginaw Nouvel (16-3) 43

8. Pickford (16-2) 38

9. Posen (14-1) 37

10. Gaylord St. Mary (19-2) 30

Others receiving votes: Adrian Lenawee Christian 22, Pittsford 15, Mendon 13, Colon 6, Ewen-Trout Creek 4, Mackinaw City 4, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 4, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 3, Ontonagon 3, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 3, Coleman 2, Rudyard 2.

———

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee — to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict. The strike on the factory in Makariv, just west of...
POLITICS
The Hill

These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
City
Rockford, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Williamston, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Ontonagon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Pickford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Rudyard Township, MI
City
Bloomingdale, MI
City
Portland, MI
City
Schoolcraft, MI
City
Mcbain, MI
City
Baraga, MI
City
Clawson, MI
City
Hudsonville, MI
City
Otsego, MI
City
Dexter, MI
City
Brooklyn, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Romulus, MI
City
Elk Rapids, MI
City
Kent City, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Posen, MI
City
Pittsford Township, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Chelsea, MI
City
Edwardsburg, MI
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Trout#Highschoolsports#Parma Western#Dearborn Divine Child 18#Battle Creek Lakeview#Howell 4#Grosse Pointe North 3#Clarkston 2#Sports Division#Detroit Edison#Lansing Catholic#Sparta 11#Houghton 9#Otsego 5#Marine City 4#Williamston 4#Clawson 2#Detroit Country#Sandusky
The Hill

Trump rips Barr in letter to NBC's Lester Holt

Former President Trump ridiculed his former attorney general, William Barr , in a letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt over the weekend. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks," Trump wrote. "He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left—And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling for the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve."
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

791K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy