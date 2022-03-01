ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (18-1) 75

2. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (13-4) 67

3. Muskegon (18-1) 64

4. Grand Rapids Northview (18-1) 63

5. Detroit U-D Jesuit (12-5) 52

6. Detroit Cass Tech (15-3) 49

7. Hamtramck (15-3) 48

8. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (12-6) 36

9. Grand Blanc (13-5) 21

10. Rockford (18-2) 19

Others receiving votes: Warren De La Salle 16, Oak Park 16, East Lansing 14, Canton 13, Ann Arbor Huron 13, Detroit Western International 9, Grand Haven 9, River Rouge 9, North Farmington 5, Detroit Catholic Central 2.

Sports

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Williamston (5) (19-0) 75

2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (19-1) 70

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (19-0) 64

4. Ferndale (14-3) 61

5. Croswell-Lexington (18-0) 55

6. Benton Harbor (16-2) 50

7. Onsted (19-0) 44

8. Parchment (18-1) 38

9. Freeland (19-0) 35

10. Romulus Summit Academy (16-2) 30

Others receiving votes: Standish Sterling Central 21, Marshall 19, Olivet 14, Carrollton 11, Warren Lincoln 4, Grand Rapids Christian 3, Saginaw 2, Cadillac 2, Detroit Edison 1, Grand Rapids West Catholic 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Flint Beecher (5) (17-1) 75

2. Reese (16-2) 68

3. Menominee (17-2) 66

4. Traverse City St. Francis (16-2) 57

5. Schoolcraft (17-2) 55

6. Riverview Gabriel Richard (19-0) 49

7. Benzonia Benzie Central (17-1) 43

8. Detroit Loyola (13-5) 39

9. Bad Axe (17-2) 28

(tie) Mesick (19-0) 28

Others receiving votes: Vandercook Lake 22, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 16, Pewamo-Westphalia 13, Blanchard Montabella 10, Grandville Calvin Christian 9, Cassopolis Ross Beatty 7, Maple City Glen Lake 6, Centreville 4, Erie-Mason 2, Napoleon 2, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Southfield Christian (3) (14-4) 72

2. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (1) (19-0) 71

3. Hillman (1) (19-0) 62

4. Rudyard (17-1) 60

5. Powers North Central (16-2) 51

6. New Buffalo (18-1) 47

7. Ewen-Trout Creek (15-3) 37

8. Munising (14-2) 33

9. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (12-5) 31

10. Onaway (18-1) 29

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 23, Genesee Christian 21, Hillsdale Academy 19, Lake Leelanau St Mary 17, Webberville 10, Buckley 7, Ubly 4, Colon 2, Ellsworth 2, Norway 1, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 1.

———

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee — to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict. The strike on the factory in Makariv, just west of...
POLITICS
The Hill

These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06, which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Centreville, MI
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Williamston, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Munising, MI
City
Freeland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Bellevue, MI
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Hamtramck, MI
City
Olivet, MI
City
Carrollton Township, MI
City
Schoolcraft, MI
City
Lake Leelanau, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Norway, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Hillman, MI
City
Ellsworth, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#University Prep#Trout#St Mary#Northern Michigan#Highschoolsports#Detroit King#Orchard Lake St Mary#Detroit Cass Tech#Grand Blanc#Ann Arbor Huron 13#Grand Haven 9#River Rouge 9#Sports Division#Croswell Lexington#Onsted#Romulus Summit Academy#Olivet 14#Saginaw 2#Detroit Edison 1
The Hill

Trump rips Barr in letter to NBC's Lester Holt

Former President Trump ridiculed his former attorney general, William Barr , in a letter to NBC News anchor Lester Holt over the weekend. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks," Trump wrote. "He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left—And that is not acceptable. Now he is groveling for the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn’t deserve."
POTUS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

791K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy