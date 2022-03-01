U.S. Steel iron ore to feed new pig iron plant

United States Steel Corp.'s Minnesota Ore Operations will feed a new pig iron facility that will in turn supply the company's growing electric arc furnace assets.

The Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker announced Monday it's investing $60 million in pig iron production capabilities at its Gary Works steelmaking plant in Gary, Ind.

When complete, the pig iron facility will help feed U.S. Steel's Big River Steel mini mill in Osceloa, Ark.

Company officials say its Minnesota Ore Operations assets, which include Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin, are key to the project.

“U.S. Steel's low-cost iron ore is an important strategic advantage for the company,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said. “Our ability to control this important steelmaking input is a valuable competitive differentiator for our growing fleet of electric arc furnaces. An investment in pig iron is an important first step to translating our low-cost iron ore advantage to our EAF footprint while driving efficiencies at Gary Works.”

It's not clear yet which of U.S. Steel's taconite facilities would provide feed to the pig iron plant.

“I have no clue,” Jake Friend, United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2660 president at Keetac said. “Historically, Keetac hasn't sent pellets to Gary. But it's good for us, that's about all I can tell.”

“I would say if they're going to use our concentrate or pellets, it's good for Keetac or Minntac,” Steve Bonach, USW Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine said. “It can't be bad. We're still their best supplier between Minntac and Keetac.”

The pig iron plant will produce 500,000 tons of iron per year, according to U.S. Steel.

Permitting is underway. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022.

Production is expected to begin in the first half of 2023.

Mini mills like Big River Steel use scrap and high-value iron products to make steel.

The pig iron facility will provide 50 percent of Big River Steel's other ore-based metallics needs, a critical raw material input for its electric arc furnaces, said the company.

Industry analysts for years have said Minnesota's Iron Range needs to begin producing products to feed the growing electric arc furnace steelmaking market.

Iron ore pellets produced in northeastern Minnesota have for decades fed traditional blast furnaces.

However, about 70 percent of the steel currently being made in America is in electric arc furnaces.

“It's kind of the wave of the future,” Friend said. “Other people are producing different things and we need to get into the future. Anything we can do to support electric arc furnaces is good for us.”

By self-funding its own pig iron production instead of contracting out production, U.S. Steel can further improve Big River Steel's cost structure and also add value at its Gary Works by driving blast furnace efficiencies without reducing Gary Works raw steel output, according to the company.

U.S. Steel in February broke ground on a $3 billion, three-million-ton-per year expansion at Big River Steel.

The two U.S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations taconite plants are capable of producing about 22 million tons of iron ore pellets annually.

U.S. Steel also holds minority ownership in Hibbing Taconite Co.