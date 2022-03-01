ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police say traffic disruptions possible as protest convoy rolls along

By David C.L. Bauer
 2 days ago
Supporters wave as participants in The People's Convoy drive by on a cross-country trip to protest pandemic mandates. The protest calls for a full reopening of the country. Other truckers are expected to join before the convoy arrives in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A cross-country convoy is picking up more cars and trucks — as well as some political support — as it completes the final legs of an 11-day trek.

The People's Convoy is the collective name being used for a motorcade of vehicles, mostly big rigs, that is traveling to Washington, D.C., as a sign of opposition to pandemic restrictions and mandates. The dozens of vehicles making their journey were scheduled to stop Monday for a rally in Sullivan, Missouri, near St. Louis, before rolling another 315 miles to Indianapolis today.

The convoy is inspired by truck protests that took place in Canada.

The People's Convoy is one of three major convoys planned. Freedom Convoy USA 2022, which started in California, disbanded because of a lack of support, according to reports, but urged drivers to join one of the others. The Texas Convoy is the third.

Although the convoy's route remains largely to the south of west-central Illinois, there are estimates that as many as two dozen other, smaller convoys are going to join up before arriving Saturday in the nation's capital.

That possibility prompted Illinois State Police to caution drivers about the potential for more traffic than usual along some interstates this week, and also to caution convoy participants to keep things moving.

“Officials have become aware of a planned event along several interstate corridors ... where truck drivers plan to conduct a ‘convoy’ causing traffic delays and potentially crashes," Saturday afternoon's announcement from ISP said.

Illinois State Police Col. Margaret McGreal said police respect the rights of people to express their opinions lawfully, but not any attempts to impede or block the movement of traffic.

"Traffic backups are a major contributing cause to traffic crashes, which lead to property damage, personal injury and even death. A planned event designed to impede normal traffic flow is dangerous to the innocent motoring public," McGreal said. "Those who choose to participate in events that intentionally endanger the public and violate Illinois law will be subject to the enforcement of applicable laws and could potentially be held liable for traffic crashes occurring as a result of their actions."

About 700 National Guard troops will be in Washington to help with traffic control, The Associated Press reported. Several truckers have told reporters they plan to remain on the city's outskirts to avoid confrontation.

"This convoy is about freedom and unity. The truckers are riding unified across party and state lines and with people of all colors and creeds — Christians, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Mormons, Agnostics, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans, Republican, Democrats," according to a statement from organizers. "It is now time to reopen the country."

A poll conducted by Trafalgar Group and released Monday said the convoy protest has strong support from Republicans and independents, with 78.5% of Republicans and 68.6% of independents saying they were "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to support demonstrations by truckers. Among Democrats, that support fell to 15.1%, according to the poll.

Jacksonville, IL
