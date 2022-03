The 2022 NFL offseason has not been kind to Carson Wentz. A month after the Colts quarterback failed to guide Indianapolis to the playoffs, ESPN reported Indy expected to trade or release the former Pro Bowler, just one year after trading a first- and third-round draft pick to acquire him. Team owner Jim Irsay, meanwhile, has all but campaigned for Wentz to be replaced. But general manager Chris Ballard didn't provide any clarity on Wentz's future, except to confirm it's uncertain, while addressing reporters at the scouting combine on Tuesday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO