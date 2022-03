Looking for a way to help your spirited cheerleader hone their skills?. On Saturday, March 5, a cheer clinic will be held at Fairview High from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Because the clinic will focus on stunts and other skills, it is aimed at athletes who are already part of a cheer squad and in fifth grade or above. Universal Cheer Association (UCA) and top university instructors will lead older athletes, and the Fairview Titans Cheer Team will work with younger students.

