Talented, tech-savvy and energetic teenagers from around the country descended on MTSU recently for the annual Tennessee FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competition. By event’s end, TechNova, a team from Bellevue, Washington, claimed first place and earned the coveted Inspire Award in the competition held in Alumni Memorial Gym and supported by MTSU’s Engineering Technology and mechatronics engineering faculty and students.

