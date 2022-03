Smyrna Public Library’s Story Book Walk features pages of a children’s picture book posted on signs along the Town of Smyrna Parks & Recreation Greenway Trail that encircles the library. Both the library and trail are located in the J.J. McWilliams Old Rock School Park at 400 Enon Springs Road West in Smyrna. The Story Book Walk is an innovative outdoor activity promoting literacy and physical activity by encouraging visitors of all ages to read new picture books each month while moving along the trail.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO