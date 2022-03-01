ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Cal Petersen: Yields two goals in relief outing

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Petersen stopped 11 of 13 shots in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Bruins. Jonathan Quick was ineffective through roughly one-and-a-half periods, and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Rangers reach two-year deal with Jonny Brodzinski

The Rangers announced a transaction on Monday. It probably wasn’t the one their fans were hoping for with the March 21 NHL trade deadline approaching. The team announced an agreement with forward Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension. Brodzinski, 28, has played in five games for the Rangers this season and has spent the rest of the season with Hartford (AHL).
NHL
Vacaville Reporter

Sharks welcome Stalock at practice, but goaltending questions still loom

SAN JOSE – Alex Stalock joined the Sharks for their practice Thursday but the team’s goaltending situation is still in flux with its next game two days away. James Reimer is considered week-to-week with an unspecified lower-body injury after he had an MRI on Wednesday, and it does not appear Adin Hill will be available when the Sharks host the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
NHL
OCRegister

Stars edge Kings with 4-goal second period

DALLAS — Ryan Suter and Alexander Radulov scored in the final minute of Dallas’ four-goal second period and the Stars rallied to beat the Kings, 4-3, on Wednesday night. Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson added goals to help Dallas improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and 30-20-3 overall. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves to improve to 15-3-0 at home this season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Haula
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Cal Petersen
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two goals in win

Smith scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Smith's line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson combined for the last two goals that propelled the Golden Knights to victory. The 30-year-old Smith was limited to five points in eight games in February, so his hot start to March is an encouraging sign. The winger has 16 tallies, 36 points, 141 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating in 52 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Yields four goals Tuesday

Sorokin stopped 38 of 42 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Sorokin battled well and had a lead to protect going into the third period, but the Avalanche pushed back to get the win. The 26-year-old went 2-1-1 with nine goals allowed in four games during the Islanders' road trip out west. With the loss Tuesday, he dipped to 17-12-7 with a 2.42 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 36 contests. The Islanders begin a home stand Thursday versus the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Zach Sawchenko: Takes loss in relief outing

Sawchenko allowed two goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Sawchenko was forced into action after James Reimer (lower body) couldn't continue after the first period. The 24-year-old Sawchenko was solid, but Reilly Smith beat him twice to decide the game. All three of Sawchenko's appearances this season have come in relief -- he's now allowed three goals on 43 shots. It's possible he could start Saturday versus the Predators, but Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Adin Hill (lower body) is nearing a return if he avoids another setback in practice Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Andrew Hammond: Solid in short relief outing

Hammond made six saves on seven shots in a 8-4 loss to the Jets on Tuesday. Hammond came on in relief of Sam Montembeault, who allowed seven goals on the night. The 34-year-old netminder has only made three appearances in 2022, but he does have two wins to his name, and he performed well in limited minutes in this one.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings
CBS Sports

Kings' Arthur Kaliyev: First career multi-goal game

Kaliyev scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars. Kaliyev's goals came in a span of 4:23 in the second period to give the Kings a 3-1 lead, but the Stars were able to get the lead before the intermission. This was the 20-year-old first multi-goal game in his career. Kaliyev has done well given his usage this season, racking up 11 goals, seven assists, 129 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests from a fourth-line role. Seven of his points have come with the man advantage.
NHL
NHL

Detroit assigns Riley Barber to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today removed left wing Riley Barber from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 28, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 338 AHL games, posting 270 points (134-136-270) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
NHL
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Two goals not enough Monday

Wilson scored two goals -- one on the power play and one shorthanded -- on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Wilson erased the Maple Leafs' two-goal lead with his tallies, but the Capitals couldn't hang on long enough to force overtime. The 27-year-old continues to be a force in all situations -- he's up to 36 points this season, with seven on the power play and three more shorthanded. The winger has added 103 shots on net, 153 hits, 70 PIM and a plus-5 rating while consistently playing in a top-six role through 51 outings.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Colorado Begins First Game of the Week at Home

Avs and Islanders meet for the first time in over two years. In the first meeting between the two clubs since February 19, 2020, the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders play at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Coming off of Saturday's...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: In goal Thursday

Talbot will get the starting nod on the road versus the Flyers on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot remains bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he has given up a combined 17 goals on 124 shots (.863 save percentage). It's the second time this year that the netminder has dropped four games in a row which was followed by an extended injury absence. WIth the WIld entering a back-to-back, fantasy players can likely expect to see Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes versus Buffalo on Friday.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sharks acquire G Alex Stalock from Oilers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired goalie Alex Stalock from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday for future considerations. The Sharks made the deal a day after starting goalie James Reimer left a loss to Vegas after one period with a lower-body injury. Backup goaltender Adin Hill has also been sidelined for San Jose but could return soon.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars erase multi-goal deficit in thrilling 4-3 victory vs. Kings

DALLAS -- This game can change in the blink of an eye, and the Stars on Wednesday proved how quickly that can happen. In a span of 5:34 in the late stages of the second period, the Stars scored three unanswered goals to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead, a score that held until the final buzzer sounded, giving them an enormous victory over the LA Kings at American Airlines Center.
NHL
NBC Bay Area

Smith Scores 2, Vegas Tops Sharks 3-1 to Give DeBoer 500th W

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. “It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,”...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy