Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust have just released the winners of their first research image competition ‘A moment of Research’. Staff from across the trust, including the National Institute for Health Research Great Ormond Street Hospital Biomedical Research Centre (NIHR GOSH BRC) and University College London Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (UCL GOS ICH), were invited to submit images that highlighted any aspect of their life-changing research that helps find treatments and cures for some of the most complex illnesses. These ranged from beautiful microscopy to intricate representations of data and photography.

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO