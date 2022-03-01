Data shows injury accidents, fatalities on the decline in Daviess County

Data from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows serious injuries resulting from vehicle accidents have declined steadily each year in Daviess County since 2011, while fatalities have been steady since 2016.

The Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety collects data on crash types from across the state, keeping statistics on injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers, aggressive driving, driver inattention and motorists not wearing seat belts.

On aggressive driving, which includes speeding, there have been between two and four deaths annually in Daviess County between 2009 and 2019, the last day for which county data was available. Serious injuries cased by aggressive driving fell from more than 30 annually between 2009-21 to 10 in 2019.

The county experienced the most deaths due to impaired driving in recent years in 2019, when six people were killed, according to state statistics. In 2019, four people died in the county in incidents involving intoxicated drivers.

Serious injuries caused by intoxicated driving declined from 18 in Daviess County in 2010 to four in 2019. Meanwhile, the number of vulnerable road users seriously injured in collisions fell from 19 in 2019 to 10 in 2020, state statistics say.

On distracted driving, the statistics on serious injuries have improved significantly in Daviess County. The county had between 21 and 39 serious injuries caused by driver inattention each year in Daviess County from 2009 to 2017. In 2018, however, there were only 10 injuries attributed to driver inattention, and two serious injuries in 2019.

Lt. Duane Harper, patrol supervisor for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said speeding and distracted driving are the main causes of accidents in the county.

Distracted driving is “awful hard to prove, because they aren’t going to admit they were playing with their radio or texting,” Harper said.

While some accidents have more than one cause, “the biggest contributing factor is inattention,” Harper said.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for Kentucky State Police in Henderson, agreed that people won’t readily admit to being distracted.

“We know the mobile device is more to blame than has been reported,” King said.

Statewide, there were 116 deaths attributed to distracted driving in 2020, along with 652 serious injuries.

In cases involving deaths, investigators will look deeper into whether a phone was in use prior to the accident.

“If we believe a cell phone was involved, we would try to download the information” through a subpoena for the records, King said.

There where fewer injuries from people not using seat belts in 2019 in the county than in previous years. That year, there were six fatalities and five serious injuries from people not wearing seat belts in Daviess County. The peak for both deaths and serious injuries from people wearing seat belts in the county was in 2017, when there were 10 deaths and 17 injuries.

Daviess County’s seat belt usage is higher than the state average, Harper said. While 86% of state residents use seat belts, Daviess County’s usage is 91%, Harper said.

The county does get reports of aggressive driving causing collisions.

“We get a lot of road rage,” Harper said. “In some road rage incidents, there have been guns pointed.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse