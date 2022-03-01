Steve Castlen of Castlen Realtors puts a sold sign in front of a home on Monday afternoon in the 4500 block of Lake Forest Drive. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

In January 2020, the median price of the homes sold in Daviess County was $148,250.

That jumped to $156,250 a year later and again to $175,000 this January.

That’s a jump of 18.04% in the median price in just two years.

“It’s crazy,” Steve Castlen, a Realtor for more than 50 years, said Monday. “I’ve never seen a market like this. As Realtors, we’d rather see lower prices and more houses on the market. You just have a hard time finding houses that some people are looking for. Hopefully, prices will at least level out.”

Dana Thornberry, an appraiser for more than 30 years, agrees.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “The market is crazy. It’s pretty phenomenal.”

Appraising houses is difficult with prices increasing so fast, Thornberry said.

When looking for comparable home sales, she said, she’s limiting it to the past three months.

Because anything older than that is likely out of date, Thornberry said.

Devin Taylor, president-elect of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said he doesn’t see an end to the rising prices anytime soon.

“They might not be rising this fast,” he said. “But I think we’ll still be seeing increases.”

While a median price of $175,000 might price a lot of people out of the market, Taylor said sales are continuing to rise each month.

January saw 147 houses sold for a total of $26.7 million.

More from this section

The average house was only on the market for 67 days in January.

“People are still buying them almost as soon as they come on the market,” Taylor said. “There are more coming on the market this year.”

In January 2021, 126 houses were sold for a total of $21.9 million.

The average number of days on the market was 76 that month.

And there were 156 homes on the market then.

In January 2020, there were 110 houses sold for a total of $17.2 million.

The average number of days on the market then was 91 — more than three weeks longer than this year.

And there were 316 homes on the market that year.

Taylor said there are several factors involved in the rising prices of homes.

And the smaller number of homes on the market is one of them.

Michelle Wiesman, association president, said, “Where January is typically a slower month for home sales, that isn’t the case this year as we sold 19 more homes than in January of 2021. The days on the market are still low at 67 and the average sales price is up 16% over January 2021. The market hasn’t shown the typical cooling-off period we normally see in the winter months. It looks to be another strong year for home sales.”

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com