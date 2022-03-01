ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Courthouse lighting to shine blue and gold in support of Ukraine

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

Buildings across Europe and the United States are turning their spotlights to blue and gold in solidarity with Ukraine as the country battles an invading Russian Army.

Last week, New York City’s Empire State Building, Paris’ Eiffel Tower, the London Eye in England, the Colosseum in Rome and everything from state capitols to convention centers across the United States were going blue and gold, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Locally, Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the courthouse here will be lighted blue and gold in a show of local solidarity.

He said blue and gold filters will be put over the spotlights that shine on the courthouse at night to create the effect.

The city is considering turning the lights on the Glover H. Cary Bridge downtown to blue and gold to show solidarity as well.

City Manager Nate Pagan said Monday that an announcement will likely be made at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 1.

The battle was continuing to rage in Ukraine on Monday.

And the United Nations said that more than 500,000 refugees have fled the country since fighting began last week.

The colors in the Ukrainian flag are said to represent the blue skies and the yellow wheat fields that characterize the country.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

