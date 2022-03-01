ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

TELA Bio Announces Inducement Grants

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of TELA recently approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 63,800 shares of its common stock to 17 newly-hired employees, with a grant date...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Zynerba Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 Trial of Zygel

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced the completion of enrollment for the 14-week Phase 2 INSPIRE (Assessing the Impact of Zygel [Transdermal CBD Gel] on Pediatric Behavioral and Emotional Symptoms of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome) trial of Zygel in the treatment of behavioral symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q) in children and adolescents. The Company continues to expect topline data from this trial mid-year 2022. The Company has previously received orphan drug designation for Zygel in 22q from the FDA.
DEVON, PA
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Adds Two New Vice Presidents and Portfolio Managers

RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company, a private firm providing wealth management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment solutions for nonprofits and retirement plan services, recently announced Dan Geraghty and Lindsey Pierce have joined the firm as Vice Presidents & Portfolio Managers. In their roles, Geraghty and Pierce will develop and cultivate client and advisor relationships and manage investment portfolios.
HAVERFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
MyChesCo

MT Cap for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Now Available Nationwide

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) announced the commercial launch of the MT Cap in the U.S. The company’s nationwide team of clinical training managers and practice development managers are trained and available to support Neurostar practices with this new technique for determining a patient’s Motor Threshold (MT), a critical step of the treatment process.
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Navient Declares First Quarter Common Stock Dividend

WILMINGTON, DE — Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors recently approved a 2022 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company’s common stock. The first quarter 2022 dividend will be paid on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Chester County-based Pharmaceutical Company Announces Pricing of $10 Million Public Offering

MALVERN, PA — Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,508,772 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents), together with warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,508,772 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $2.85 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants have an exercise price of $3.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tela#Bio#The Board Of Directors#Stock Options#Compensation#Company
MyChesCo

$6.8 Million Awarded to Promote Equitable Access to Unemployment Compensation Claims in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that Pennsylvania was awarded $6.8 million in grant funding to help promote equitable access to our state Unemployment Compensation system. “Particularly during the pandemic, unemployment compensation became a lifeline for Pennsylvanians, but it’s critical that all Pennsylvanians who need it...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

New Bitcoin ATM Opens in Phoenixville, PA

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — Hippo Kiosks LLC has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Phoenixville, PA. The new machine is placed in Phoenixville is located at the Save More Discount shop at 218 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA 19460. The Bitcoin ATM allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
MyChesCo

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2021 Financial Results, Corporate Updates

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) recently announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “In 2022 we will continue to advance Galafold growth worldwide while securing AT-GAA approvals for global launches. We have also made the strategic decision now not to spin off our gene therapy programs and technologies. As a result, we are streamlining our portfolio and aligning our organization around a more focused R&D pipeline. These actions will remove approximately $400 million in operating expenses through 2026. We are strongly committed to profitability in 2023 and will continue to be self-sustaining without the need for any further equity financings. As we reach these major inflection points of a second approved medicine as well as profitability, we are taking a significant step forward toward our vision to be one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies focused on rare diseases.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

InterDigital and Zip Code Wilmington Expand Partnership

WILMINGTON, DE — InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) announced this week a donation of more than 70 laptops to Zip Code Wilmington, Delaware’s premier nonprofit coding school, to support training of the next generation of software engineers. Zip Code Wilmington, a nonprofit dedicated to providing software programming training in...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

DOJ Adds Defendants in Illegal Opioid Distribution Lawsuit Against Northeast Philadelphia Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that the United States recenlty filed an amended civil complaint against pharmacist Todd Goodman and pharmacy employees Eric Pestrack and Lee Kamp for their alleged involvement in years-long practices of illegally dispensing opioids and other controlled substances, and systematic health care fraud, at Philadelphia-based pharmacy Spivack, Inc., which previously operated under the name Verree Pharmacy. These individuals were added as defendants in the previously filed lawsuit against Verree and its former owner, pharmacist Mitchell Spivack, for the same alleged schemes. The amended complaint continues to seek civil penalties and civil damages, which could total in the millions of dollars, as well as injunctive relief.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

IRS Overhauls FAQs for Premium Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service has newly updated its frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the Premium Tax Credit. FS-2022-13 includes the following FAQ revisions and additions:. Updated The Basics FAQs: Q1, Q3, Q4. Updated Eligibility FAQs: Q5, Q7, Q8, Q9, Q11. Updated Reporting, Claiming and Reconciling FAQs:...
INCOME TAX
MyChesCo

VSBLTY Adds Steve McMahon to Advisory Board

PHILADELPHIA, PA — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) announced that analytics and brand strategy authority Steve McMahon, who is the president and founder of Insight Out, recently accepted a position on its Advisory Board. Insight Out provides research, analytical and strategic services to clients...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Inaugural Women Working in Wealth Summit Hosted by the American College Center for Women in Financial Services

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The American College Center for Women in Financial Services will host its inaugural Women Working in Wealth Summit and Awards Ceremony live in New York City on International Women’s Day, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, for a day of networking, inspiration, and a shared mission to help women reach their financial and professional goals. Event net proceeds will fund scholarships for women.
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy