A look at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s acting career before he entered politics

By Lauryn Overhultz
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia's invasion of Ukraine has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the spotlight as many have praised the 44-year-old as a "true leader." Zelenskyy was elected in 2019, but before becoming president of Ukraine, he was a successful entertainer. Zelenskyy originally earned a law degree from Kryvyi Rih Institute...

