WESTWOOD — Jordan Chiles scored her second 10.0 of the season in floor exercise against No. 8 Cal on Sunday. Earlier this season, she scored a 10.0 against then-No. 3 Utah. Both perfect 10’s in floor (she had another on bars in February) came against top 10 opponents, but Chiles assured reporters that her competition doesn’t drive her scores. Only she does.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO