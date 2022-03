NASA may be launching its Artemis I mission in late May. The space agency was originally aiming for an April takeoff but has since pushed back the mission’s timeline. The trip is part of NASA’s larger Artemis program, which has the goal of returning humans to the Moon by 2025. Artemis I is an uncrewed test flight for the purpose of certifying that the Orion spacecraft is fit for crewed flights. The mission is set to last 25 days, with six of those spent in a retrograde orbit around the Moon.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO